San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From a Brazilian jazz happy hour to a dueling piano show, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Brazilian Jazz Happy Hour

From the event description:

Enjoy two hours of Brazilian jazz at San Antonio's premier jazz spot in the chic Pearl District. Featured performers are Fabio Augustinis on drums, Daniel Carillo on guitar and Katchie Cartwright on flute.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Jazz, 312 Pearl Parkway, #6001

Price: Free

Best Argentine Tangos

From the event description:

Heart warming and exclusive tango music from Argentina. Explore the songs of traditional and original tango songs performed by one of the best quartets from Argentina. Alejandro Ziegler and his group has performed internationally and they are arriving to San Antonio.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Mexican Cultural Institute, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way

Price: $20

Cass McCombs

From the event description:

Cass McCombs brings his blend of Americana, Baroque pop, psychedelia and sprawling jam band folk-rock music.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $15-$50

Knocked Loose

From the event description:

Knocked Loose with special guests Stick to Your Guns, Rotting Out, Candy and SeeYouSpaceCowboy.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $22-$25

Dueling Piano Show

From the event description:

Our high-energy live music show is centered around dance hits and party anthems that will get you dancing in no time. Perfect for party-goers of all ages (21+), in and out-of-towners and everything in between.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m.-Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon, 111 W. Crockett St., Suite 201

Price: $7-$10

