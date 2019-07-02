San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around San Antonio this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a BYOB painting class to an art show.

SAY Si senior thesis showcase

From the event description:

For their final exhibition, SAY Sí seniors have been given the freedom to form a final body of work as students. In "Fruition," SAY Sí seniors will present a variety of work, showcasing their skills as multidisciplinary artists and diverse storytellers, to freely express themselves and how they see the world around them.

When: Friday, July 5, 6 p.m.

Where: 1518 S. Alamo St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% off BYOB painting class

From the Vintages Art Studio deal description:

Choose between two options: $21.99 for a three-hour BYOB painting class for one (a $40 value) $39.99 for a three-hour BYOB painting class for two (an $80 value). Groups of up to 13 students can reproduce a preselected image such as a landscape of fall trees, a still life of a fruit bowl or Van Gogh's Starry Night Over the Rhone or Cafe Terrace at Night. Regularly scheduled adult painting classes include paints and supplies, and encourage imbibing self-brought wine and beer.

Where: 619 S.W. 24th St., Las Palmas

Price: $21.99 (45% off) or $39.99 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

40% off kids' painting class

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

Kids spend around 90-minutes following instructions from a teacher to create a masterpiece based on the day's painting subject. The $15 deal includes one kids painting lesson for ages 4 and up ($25 value).

When: Friday, July 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: $15 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Briscoe Western Art Museum

From the Briscoe Western Art Museum deal description:

The museum traces the rich history of the American West through artwork, educational programs and events. The discounted deal includes admission for four people for $18 (55% off). Children 12 and under and active military members and their families receive free admission

Where: 210 W. Market St., Downtown

Price: $16 (60 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 39% off painting class at Whimsy Art Studio

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

While sipping BYOB beverages, adults of varying artistic skills bring blank canvases to life with provided paints. Choose between two options: $28 for a 2.5-hour BYOB painting class for one (a $45 value) or $55 for a 2.5-hour BYOB painting class for two (a $90 value). Guests of varying art skills paint a predetermined subject such as a cowboy boot or a bouquet of daisies. Guests alternate brushstrokes with sips of BYOB beverages, which can be poured into provided glasses.

When: Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, 6:30-9 p.m or 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: from $28 (38 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

