San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week

From a fitness event in the park to a deal on paddleboard lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

Botox and Burpbees

Magnolia Medical and Aesthetics is excited to host our first Botox and Burpbees event with Camp Gladiator. Botox and Burpbees is all about getting yourself to be your best self! We'll start with a stellar work out followed by one minute of burpbees. For every burpbee completed in that moment, you'll receive a free unit of Botox!

When: Friday, July 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Magnolia Medical and Aesthetics, 19141 Stone Oak Parkway, #504

Price: Free

Fitness in the Park: Go365 Walk July

You can choose to walk a 3K or a 5K distance.

When: Saturday, July 13, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: McAllister Park, Buckhorn Road

Price: Free

Stand-Up Paddleboard Lesson and Tour

Guides teach patrons how to operate a stand-up paddleboard before leading them on a journey that showcases the scenery of the San Antonio River.

Where: 100 E. Guenther, Central City

Price: One-hour paddleboard lesson for one person, $25 (50% discount off regular price); Thirty-minute paddle board lesson and one-hour guided tour for one, $30 (50% discount off regular price)

