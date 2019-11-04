San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From golf to soccer, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 44% off 18 holes of golf

From the Hyatt Hill Country Golf Club deal description:

Championship-length course filled with elevation changes and water hazards celebrates the Texas countryside while challenging players. Choose from three options: $59 for an 18-holes round of golf with cart rental and range balls for one ($95 value), $105 for two people ($190 value), or $210 for four people ($380 value).

Where: 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, Far West Side

Price: from $59 (37% discount off regular price)

Up to 56% Off Kids' Soccer-Clinic Trial

From the Alamo Indoor Soccer deal description:

Kids aged 5–16 learn the rules of soccer as well as how to play as team during coaching sessions led by a trained instructor. Choose between two options: $19 for kids' soccer-clinic trial for one ($40 value), or $35 for a kids' soccer-clinic trial for two ($80 value).

When: Friday, Nov. 8, 6-10 p.m.

Where: 6238 Krempen Ave., Valley Forge

Price: from $19 (52% discount off regular price)

50% off a standup-paddleboard lesson and tour

From the SUPSATX deal description:

Guides teach patrons how to operate a paddleboard before leading them on a journey that showcases the scenery of the San Antonio River. Choose from two options: $25 for a 60-minute standup-paddleboard lesson for one ($50 value), or $30 for a 30-minute standup-paddleboard lesson for one with a 60-minute guided tour ($60 value).

Where: 100 E. Guenther, Central City

Price: from $25 (50% discount off regular price)

