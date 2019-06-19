San Antonio hosting an array of health and wellness events this week

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From an International Day of Yoga celebratory event to a wellness forum with free breakfast, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for the ultimate rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

San Antonio Business Group on Health Q2 Forum, presented by Mayor's Fitness Council

From the event description:

Join us for the second quarterly SABGH Forum of 2019! The mission of the SABGH is to work with employers and the community to promote a healthier San Antonio. Be sure to attend to learn how you can make a difference. Don't miss out on a free healthy breakfast! Two Apple Watches will be raffled as door prizes.

When: Friday, June 21, 8:30-11 a.m. (registration and free breakfast available from 8:30-9 a.m.)

Where: San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fifth International Day of Yoga at Rivercenter Mall, by iDoYoga San Antonio

From the event description:

Join us on Friday, June 21, as the city of San Antonio comes out in full force to celebrate the fifth International Day of Yoga, along with millions around the world! Come celebrate the day with a wonderfully choreographed yoga class by master instructors. Free yoga mats provided by H-E-B.

When: Friday, June 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Shops at Rivercenter (Lagoon Area), 849 E. Commerce St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'San Antonio, TX Try It!' presented by It Works

From the event description:

Are you ready to learn what It Works is all about? Whether you want to improve your health, your finances or both, we have a solution! Guests are invited to come try It Works and hear real stories from real people who have changed their health, finances and lives with our company. As a guest, you'll have the opportunity to sip and sample some of our most-loved products and experience our culture of fun, friendships and freedom firsthand. You'll also learn more about our incredible line of results-driven wellness products and how you can get involved with It Works.

When: Saturday, June 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn San Antonio Downtown, 408 E. Houston St.

Price: Free (guest ticket); $15 (distributor or spouse ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.