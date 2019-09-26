San Antonio to host a variety of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From the Junior League of San Antonio's Fall Fest to discounts on scavenger hunts, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Junior League of San Antonio Fall Fest

Join this family-friendly event, where we'll have a great selection of healthy cold and sweet treats.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Hemisfair Park, 434 S. Alamo St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% off Ripley's Haunted Adventure Tour

Just blocks from the Riverwalk, guests can scream and shoot a laser beam at their targets all the way through Ripley's Haunted Experience. Live actors and animations become live targets that must be destroyed using provided laser tag equipment.

Where: Ripley's, 329 Alamo Plaza, East Side

Price: Haunted House Experience for One, $15 (42% discount off regular price); Haunted House Experience for Two, $27 (48% discount off regular price). Other options available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

66% off scavenger hunt adventure

Location-based mobile game combines fitness, learning and fun into a variety of unforgettable experiences including scavenger hunts. Although sightseeing on your own and discovering new cities can be fun, the fear of missing out on all the places that you might have overlooked can take away from this enjoyable experience.

Where: ZeeTours, 849 E. Commerce St

Price: Scavenger Hunt Adventure for One Team, $19 (62% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

$30 for $60 worth of services at Aspire Violin Studio

Local violin studio providing violin and viola lessons to students of all skill levels.

Where: Aspire Violin Studio, 14534 Perpetual

Price: $30 for $60 Worth of Services, (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 62% off paranormal investigation

Psycho Asylum breaks into paranormal investigations offering guided one-hour expeditions to search for signs of ghosts and the unknown.

Where: Psycho Asylum and Slaughterhouse, 1201 E. Houston St.

Price: A 60-Minute Paranormal Investigation for One, $39 (35% discount off regular price); A 60-Minute Paranormal Investigation for Two, $75 (38% discount off regular price). Other options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

