San Antonio to host a variety of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From Día de los Muertos celebrations to private music lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Muertitos Fest: Mestizo

Muertitos Fest, a Día de los Muertos festival celebrating the tradition that ties our city to Mexico and commemorates the rich Mexican-American culture of San Antonio.

When: Friday, Nov. 1-Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: SAY Sí, 1518 S. Alamo St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Day of the Dead 2019 Festival

La Villita will come alive with the Day of the Dead San Antonio 2019 Festival. The three-day, family-friendly event features decorative characters and engaging activities with live music and performances, workshops, children's activities, and Mexican food, drinks and shopping. La Villita will be transformed into a magical world of the Day of the Dead as Mojigangas and Catrinas greet visitors.

When: Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m.-Sunday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.

Where: La Villita Historic Arts Village, 418 Villita St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 68% off private music lessons

Learn musical instruments such as a piano, guitar, cello, and vocal during private music lessons.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Studio 88 School of Music, 21803 Encino Commons

Price: One 30-Minute Private Music Lesson with Instrument of Your Choice, $10 (66% discount off regular price); Two 30-Minute Private Music Lessons with Instrument of Your Choice, $19 (68% discount off regular price); Three 30-Minute Private Music Lessons with Instrument of Your Choice, $35 (61% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

50% off a one-month intro fencing package

Experienced fencing coaches teach the basics of swordplay to beginners during three-hour weekly classes. The package includes one introductory fencing class each week. Classes are three hours long and are held Monday-Thursday from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Alamo Fencing Academy, 961 Isom Road

Price: One-month intro package (one class per week), $45 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 56% off at Car-Vel Skate Center

Adults and kids don rented roller skates and cruise across the glossy surface of this 40-year-old roller rink.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Car-Vel Skate Center, 6807 Bandera Road

Price: Roller-skating admission for two with skate rental, $12 (47% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

