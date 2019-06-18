San Antonio to host a variety of food and drink events this week

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of San Antonio food and beverage. From a "sip and shop" event to a cooking demo for Mexican cuisine, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Sip and Shop "Healthy Hotties" at Revolucíon

From the event description:

Shop while you sip on the best cold pressed juice in San Antonio. We will have boozy beverages as well.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Revolucíon Coffee + Juice, 7959 Broadway St., Suite 500

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

9th Annual Art in the Dark

From the event description:

Art in the Dark is a wonderful event that features local artists and business in order to benefit the Blind Children's Program here at the Lighthouse.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 6:30 p.m.

Where: LaVillita Assembly Hall, 401 Villita St.

Price: $50-$60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Barista and Breakfast at Frost Bank Citizens

From the event description:

Join Frost Bank in celebrating the Citizens Financial Center's Grand Opening. Coffee and light bites will be served with a chance of winning three door prizes.

When: Friday, June 21, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: Citizens Financial Center, 3803 N.W. Loop 410

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Majestic's 90th Birthday Bash

From the event description:

Join the City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio and the Majestic Theatre for Lunch Break on Houston Street, located in front of the Majestic at 224 E Houston St. The downtown lunchtime event will include live music, food trucks like Pho-U Vietnamese Cuisine and Mi Taquito Arandas Jalisco,outdoor games, and prizes.

When: Friday, June 21, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Plática & Cooking Demo with Chef Adán Medrano

From the event description:

Join the Esperanza for a plática and cooking demo with chef and food writer Adán Medrano. "Don't Count the Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking" is his latest cookbook that offers over 100 kitchen-tested recipes, including newly created dishes.

When: Friday, June 21, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

