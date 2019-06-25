San Antonio to host a variety of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers to Nella, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers

From the event description:

A great night of music as Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers return to Sam's. Giovannie and the Hired Guns open the show.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $16 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Ally Venable

From the event description:

Ally Vernable Band brings the powerhouse show to Sam's. Chris Cuevas Project opens the show.

When: Friday, June 28, 9 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $12 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Canciones Sonidos De San Antonio

From the event description:

Canciones, the free concert series celebrating the sounds of South Texas, returns to Pearl Park this summer from 6:30-9 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the Bottling Department and Southerleigh's oyster bar.

When: Friday, June 28, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 300

Price: Free

ARTS San Antonio Presents Nella in Concert

From the event description:

ARTS San Antonio proudly presents Nella in Concert from Isla Margarita, Venezuela. Nella's music is a meeting place for her country's folklore roots, the influence of her contemporaries, and the music of the Andalusian region. Above all, she sings with her bare soul.

When: Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 226 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $29

