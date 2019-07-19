San Antonio to host a variety of music events this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From live rock 'n' roll performances to a laser light show, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

The Damn Torpedoes and Bubble Puppy

From the event description:

It's Rock Legends Night with The Damn Torpedoes (A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) and Bubble Puppy (Texas Hall of Framers).

When: Friday, July 19, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $10-$60

Guy Forsyth Blues Band

From the event description:

Join us for a great night of music with The Guy Forsyth Blues Band and a special set by Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey.

When: Saturday, July 20, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $15-$70

Solo Sax Sessions

From the event description:

Internationally renowned saxman Noah Peterson holds down the third Friday of the month at Sanchos Cantina with his Solo Sax Sessions.

When: Friday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Sanchos, 628 Jackson St.

Price: Free

ARTS San Antonio Presents Lightning and Lasers Live, ArcAttack and Laser Spectacles

From the event description:

ARTS San Antonio proudly presents Lightning and Lasers Live, ArcAttack and Laser Spectacles, an electrifying musical experience.

When: Saturday, July 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $29-$99

Noche Azul de Esperanza: Huellas Gitanas

From the event description:

Join us for Noche Azul de Esperanza, our monthly concert with Azul Barrientos!

When: Saturday, July 20, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Esperanza Peace & Justice Center, 922 San Pedro Ave.

Price: $7

