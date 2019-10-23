San Antonio to host a variety of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a tribute concert to a festival, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Sahm covers Sahm

From the event description:

Shandon Sahm covers his dad, Doug Sahm's classic tunes for a night of "Sahm Covers Sahm". Shandon describes it is as "arena glam folk rock" — a bizarre mix of Iggy Pop and Kiss, but with the eerily familiar visage and voice of his legendary father.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 a.m.

Where: Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty Road, #101

Price: $10

The Midnight Hour

From the event description:

Back by popular demand, "The Midnight Hour," starring Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (of A Tribe Called Quest) and their 10-piece ensemble return to San Antonio! If you caught their performance last time in 2018, you know what to expect! This time, it's part of their nationwide tour in support of a new album by "The Midnight Hour," dropping in this fall, along with new solo projects.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 1 a.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $30 (Late Pass General Admission)

A Helstar Halloween

From the event description:

Helstar headlines an all-star line-up for a night of mixed musical talents in "A Helstar Halloween," featuring a Dracula's castle and a vampire-themed Halloween costume party. Dress in your best vampire garb for a chance to win prizes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27 2 a.m.

Where: Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty Road, #101

Price: $15

Mala Luna Music Festival

From the event description:

The largest annual music festival in San Antonio will again offer festival-goers a weekend celebration of music and culture featuring some of today's most sought after hip-hop, R&B and dance music artists. This year's headliners include Russ, Rick Ross, Miguel, Diplo, and Juice Wrld, along with other notable artists.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, Noon

Where: 5757 US Highway 90, San Antonio, TX 78227

Price: $109 (two -day general admission); Other ticket options available.

Johnny Gill

From the event description:

Johnny Gill is coming to San Antonio! Gill has altered the sound of R&B music for over three decades with a signature sound that pairs superior singing with extraordinary showmanship, bringing the world numerous classics.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: 900 E. Market St.

Price: from $45

