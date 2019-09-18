San Antonio to host a variety of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up five artsy events around San Antonio this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a dance performance to a BYOB art class.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

FLY Dance Company: FLY in concert

From the event description:

FLY Dance Company is an all-male contemporary dance company from Houston known for its high-energy performances with clever staging to a variety of music, including classical, jazz, pop, hip-hop, experimental, drumming and live sound effects. FLY crosses street dance with classical choreographic principles. The Carver Center's Youth Matinee Series engages children, teachers and families through the performing arts by igniting imaginations and introducing students to the diverse cultures of our global community.

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: Jo Long Theatre at The Carver, 226 N. Hackberry

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Meet Disney International Artist Christopher Clark

From the event description:

Take the family & kids to beautiful San Antonio Riverwalk and enjoy some fabulous Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel, Star Wars and DC Comics art and receive a free print! Meet Disney International Artist Christopher Clark, who will sign and add embellishments to purchased artwork, making each piece unique and turning each canvas into a one of a kind original before your eyes. There will also be a fun Parody Art Exhibit.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, noon- Sunday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Holiday Inn San Antonio Riverwalk, 217 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted BYOB painting class

From the Vintages Art Studio deal description:

Choose between two options: $21.99 for a three-hour BYOB painting class for one (a $40 value), or $39.99 for two people (an $80 value). Students reproduce a preselected image such as a landscape of fall trees, a still life of a fruit bowl, or Van Gogh's Starry Night, Over the Rhone or Cafe Terrace at Night. Regularly scheduled adult painting classes include paints and supplies and we encourage imbibing self-brought wine and beer.

Where: 619 S.W. 24th St., Las Palmas

Price: from $21.99 (45% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

40% off kids' painting class

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

Kids spend around 90 minutes following instructions from a teacher to create a masterpiece based on the day's painting subject. The deal: $15 for one kids painting lesson for ages 4 and up ($25 value).

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Where: 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: $15 (40% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Discounted admission to Briscoe Western Art Museum

From the Briscoe Western Art Museum deal description:

The museum traces the rich history of the American West through artwork, educational programs and events. The deal: $18 for admission for four (up to $40 value). Children 12 and under and active military members and their families receive free admission.

Where: 210 W. Market St., Downtown

Price: $18 (55% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.