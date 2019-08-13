San Antonio to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From a running clinic to golf lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

Good Form Running Clinic

From the event description:

Learn the fundamentals of good running form during this 30 minute clinic at Fleet Feet San Antonio - The Quarry. We will cover what good form is, why it matters and have four "bite-size" principles to focus on in order to practice a more efficient form. The clinic is free and open to the first 60 runners who RSVP. Please RSVP through Eventbrite!

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet San Antonio - The Quarry, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted dance classes

From the Orchid Dreams Dance Co. deal description:

Kids gain a strong dance foundation and build self-confidence during classes that include ballet, hip-hop and jazz/acro. Choose between two options: $10 for one month of 30-minute baby body bop dance classes ($25 value), or $27 for one month of 60-minute dance classes ($55 value).

Where: 114 N. Ellison Drive, Far West Side

Price: from $10 (60 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Fred Astaire Dance Studios — Up to 74% off

From the Fred Astaire Dance Studios deal description:

Experienced instructors lead dancers through private, personalized lessons and group practice sessions. Here are the options: $59 for two private dance lessons and one group lesson (a $230 value) for an individual or a couple. For private sessions, students saunter onto the dance floor for instruction with an energetic teacher. They then take their ballroom dance steps to a group session, where they adeptly twirl and glide alongside fellow students.

Where: 7720 Jones Maltsberger, Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Price: $59 (74 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Discounted golf lessons for beginners

From the Joe Caruso Golf Academy deal description:

Instructor goes over all basics of the game, including swing, putting, chipping and rules during six-week, 60-minute group lessons. The deal: $119 ($200 value) for group golf lessons for a beginner.

Where: 16900 Blanco Road, Far North Central

Price: $119 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 50% off driving-range balls at R II M Golf Academy

From the R II M Golf Academy deal description:

Golfers can hone their skills thanks to additional driving-range balls. Choose from: One extra large bucket of driving-range balls, or three vouchers each good for one extra-large bucket of driving-range balls.

Where: 450 Ira Lee Road, Northeast San Antonio

Price: from $7 (42 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

