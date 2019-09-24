San Antonio to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From a five-week intro to golf to discounted dance classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

Up to 56% off private sports training

From the Foundry deal description:

Sports facility located in the heart of San Antonio devoted to the physical, academic and spiritual growth of athletes.

Where: Foundry, 214 Recoleta Road, Shearer Hills

Price: Four 30-Minute Private Baseball, Softball, or Soccer Training Sessions, $140 (50% discount off regular price). Other options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

87% off 5-Week intro to golf

From the The Republic Golf Club deal description:

Our Learn to Play Golf Class is a 5-week class that teaches beginners the basics of golf in a group setting by trained golf professionals.

Where: The Republic Golf Club, 4226 S.E. Military Drive, Southeast San Antonio

Price: Five-Week Learn to Play Golf Class for One, $59 (85% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 75% off dance classes

From the Ballroom Dancesport Connection deal description:

Private dance lessons by the award-winning, certified ballroom-dance instructors. A variety of styles to choose from: ballroom, country western, wedding, swing, Latin, and more. Students can learn to ballroom dance for a wedding, a Country-Western two-step for a party, or salsa and Latin dances for a vacation.

Where: 8123 Broadway, Central City

Price: One Private Dance Class, $39 (74% discount off regular price); Two Private Dance Classes, $75 (75% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

50% off a standup-paddleboard lesson and tour

From the SUPSATX deal description:

Guides teach patrons how to operate a paddleboard before leading them on a journey that showcases the scenery of the San Antonio River.

Where: SUPSATX, 100 E. Guenther, Central City

Price: 1-hour paddle board lesson lesson for one, $25 (50% discount off regular price); 30-minute paddle board lesson and 1-hour guided tour for one, $30 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

