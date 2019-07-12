Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 things to do for free in San Antonio this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options that'll cost you nothing at all, from a fitness event in the park to a mother-daughter girl's night out.

Fitness in the Park: Go365 Walk July

Join us for our Fitness in the Park: Go365 Walk at McAllister Park. You can choose to walk a 3K or a 5K distance.

When: Saturday, July 13, 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: McAllister Park, Buckhorn Road

Admission: Free

"I Spy ..." A Scavenger Hunt!

Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens Presents: "I Spy ..." A Scavenger Hunt! Madam Fancypants is back and someone has stolen her priceless painting! "Detectives" will get a pair of binoculars to use for finding the photo clue on their "hunter's map." Find all the clues, fill out the puzzle to find a hidden message, and solve the mystery!

When: Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Villa Finale: Museum & Gardens , 401 King William St.

Admission: Free

Moms/Babes Night Out

Moms and daughters are invited to come and hang out and enjoy some pampering time. Don't have a daughter? Bring a niece or a mentee.

When: Saturday, July 13, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Realty ONE Emerald Group, 105 Galleria Fair

Admission: Free

