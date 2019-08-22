What to do in San Antonio this week, for $20 or less

Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these five ideas for what to do in San Antonio this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Marvel Trivia Bar Crawl

From the event description:

Trivia about the Marvel Universe at multiple bars. Awesome after party.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 4 p.m.-midnight

Where: On The Rocks Pub, 270 Losoya St.

Admission: $15 (Group Ticket); $20 (Single Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SA Hoops Elite: Annual Red & Black Banquet

From the event description:

Join us as we celebrate an evening for our players, families and program. We would like to acknowledge our players and programs success of the past, present and future. Food will be provided as well as live music and much more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Moonlight Ballroom & Conference Center, Guilbeau Road

Admission: $10 (Players/Child); $20 (Adult)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

5th Annual Helado Borracho

From the event description:

A Kinsman-soaked ice cream social that brings together some of the city's most creative dessert makers!

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Where: Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co, 1902 S. Flores St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brass In Pocket (Pretenders Tribute) and Fire & Ice (Pat Benatar Tribute)

From the event description:

Relive the music of the Pretenders with Austin's Brass In Pocket, and Pat Benatar with San Antonio's own Fire & Ice.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10-$45

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Saint Holy Tour

From the event description:

The Saint Holy Tour comes to San Antonio.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

