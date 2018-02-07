KSAT COMMUNITY partners hold Heart Health Phone Bank

SAN ANTONIO - Since February is National Heart Health Month, KSAT 12 COMMUNITY partners University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers will host a Heart Health Phone Bank.

➡ Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States?

On the bright side, heart disease is also one of the m ost preventable diseases.

In order to fight heart disease, all you need to do is make smart and healthy lifestyle choices.

Have regular checkups with your physician.

Eat a balanced diet.

Exercise on a routine basis.

Make a difference in your community ♥

Help spread the word about heart disease.

Encourage those around you to have their hearts checked.

Encourage others to commit to heart-healthy lives.

Heart Health Phone Bank ♥

Volunteers will answer any questions you may have about your heart health.

The phone bank will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, from noon to 7 p.m.

Take the University Heart Health Risk Assessment ♥

To take the University Health System heart health assessment, click here.

After taking the test, you can call the heart phone bank at 210-351-1363 for more information.

Thank you to all of our KSAT COMMUNITY partners: Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System for making a difference and making these community outreach events possible.

(Information courtesy: The Heart Foundation)

