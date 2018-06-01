SA Picks: How it works

SAN ANTONIO - Do you have a favorite bakery, coffee shop, gym or nail salon? A favorite Mexican restaurant or bar?

KSAT wants to know where the BEST businesses are in San Antonio!



What is SA Picks?

SA Picks is a nomination/voting ballot where people can recognize their favorite businesses in San Antonio.

From food to fitness, shopping to services of all kinds, you can choose from the recommended categories below or nominate them and we'll find a category before voting begins.

SA Picks duration:

Nomination round: May 28-June 24

Voting round: June 25-September 3 (once per day, per category​)

SA Picks categories:

Dining Quick Eats Coffee Shops Beauty Fashion Shopping Fitness Arts/Entertainment Nightlife Weddings Services Automotive Other

Do you have a favorite burger joint or maybe a favorite Mexican restaurant? Nominate and vote for them!

Once voting is over, San Antonio residents and tourists can use the 2018 list as their Go-To Guide for the BEST of everything around town.

