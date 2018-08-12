Late KSAT news director's grandchildren raise money for Head for the Cure Race

SAN ANTONIO - Every year, KSAT partners with Head for the Cure Race to raise money and awareness for brain cancer since the passing of former news director Jim Boyle in 2014. This weekend, Boyle’s grandchildren held a bake sale and lemonade stand to raise money for the organization, as well as invite people to sign up for the event.

The Head for the Cure Race will be held Sept. 22.

Each child — 11-year-old Megan Dempsey, 9-year-old Tatum Dempsey, 8-year-old James Collins and 6-year-old Roz Collins — made a cake and sold them by the slice, garnering $385, which was then matched by the Dempsey children’s grandmother.

The children also sold chocolate chip cookies, lemonade, fruit bowls and snow cones.

The children put up Head for the Cure posters before the sale around their neighborhood.

People can register for the race now at Headforthecure.org.

