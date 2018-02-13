Lez Ride SA celebrates female friendships with 'Galentine's Day' bike ride

SAN ANTONIO - Lez Ride SA met up last Saturday at the Pearl for a Galentine’s bike ride.

If you don’t know already, Galentine’s Day is a holiday that celebrates female friendships, made famous by “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope.

So we thought we would tell you a little more about Lez Ride SA and what they do around the community as our favorite civil servant would -- with a fun infographic below!

(Click here if you can not see the graphic.)

