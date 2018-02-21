Local nonprofit hopes to encourage youth to become more civically engaged

SAN ANTONIO - Leaders of a local nonprofit hope to encourage more young people to become more civically engaged.

MOVE San Antonio is one of seven finalists chosen to participate in Philanthropitch San Antonio next week.

MOVE stands for mobilize, organize, vote and empower. It offers internships, fellowships and volunteer opportunities.

MOVE San Antonio, along with the other finalists, will pitch to a panel of investors as part of next Tuesday’s event.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Tobin Center. Tickets are $25.

