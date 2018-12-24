Military family thankful for support of San Antonio Food Bank throughout year

SAN ANTONIO - The holidays are a time to give thanks for what we have and also a time to give to others who may not have as much.

Many of those in need are the people who have put their lives on the line for their country. Nearly 4 million veterans and their families don't have enough to eat during the year, according to the Feed our Vets organization.

In an effort to help, the San Antonio Food Bank raised more than 94,000 pounds of non-perishable food items for veterans.

Shayna Horne, a U.S. Navy veteran, and her husband, a medically retired U.S. Army combat veteran, have sacrificed plenty in their lifetime.

“We’ve gone through some really, really bad stuff and had to deal with it,” Horne said.

But how can those who have given so much to our country struggle with homelessness or even hunger?

“People forget that it’s not just one kind of person that needs help sometimes,” Horne said.

Making ends meet has proven to be a challenge, especially since Horne is a full-time mother of two toddlers.

“You're trying to figure out how to get all these things taken care of and being about to get to appointments and being able to make sure we had gas money to go here and food for here,” Horne said.

Horne depended on the generosity of the food bank throughout the year and even more so during the holidays.

“(We) sit down around the table to say what we are thankful for, to know what this season really is about. It's not about gifts and it's not about presents. It's about giving your time, volunteering, just giving love to each other,” Horne said.

With or without a kitchen table or traditional Christmas tree, Horne is thankful for every person who has ever donated to the food bank.

“To have someone take care of me and reach out to me instead of me asking is incredible,” she said.

