Perfect your pitch! Pitch to executive producers, qualify to raise $100,000 - $1,000,000

SAN ANTONIO - Calling all entrepreneurs!

You can pitch your project to executive producers of a new entrepreneurial show airing in 2019 called, "America's Real Deal."

"America's Real Deal" - San Antonio Pitch Event is Friday and Saturday at the Main Moade Center at the San Antonio airport.

Incredible companies will be invited to pitch their ideas, and those qualified may have the opportunity to raise anywhere from $100,000 to $1,000,000 in debt-free capital to grow their dream business.

One to two companies from this event may be selected to be a contestant on "America's Real Deal."

The event is free to attend, but you must register here.

Friday, March 8, 1- 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

For more Q&A information, click here.

Information courtesy of America's Real Deal - San Antonio Pitch Event.

