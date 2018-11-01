Philanthropist Kym Rapier donates $100,000 to 100 Club of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. - One of San Antonio's leading philanthropist's, Kym Rapier, has donated $100,000 to the 100 Club of San Antonio, according to the group.

The club also says that Rapier is the largest single supporter of the 100 Club of San Antonio since the loss of San Antonio police officer Stephanie Brown in 2011.

The 100 Club of San Antonio has supported the families of all law enforcement and fire/ems rescue in Bexar County since 1973.

The money Rapier donated will go toward setting up scholarships for college for dependents of fallen officers, training scholarships for officers, monthly support groups, mental health seminars and many other things.

