Program helps Harlandale ISD students in need receive free formal wear for special events

SAN ANTONIO - Harlandale Independent School District students who aren't able to go to prom or special events because they can't afford the attire can now live their fairytale with the help of a program called Cinderella’s Closet.

The program was started in 2010 when Cynthia Ramirez’s daughter, a Harlandale student, was concerned that some of her friends weren’t going to prom for financial reasons. Twelve dresses were donated to help them attend the dance.

The next year, 80 dresses were donated to the cause. Now, suits for young men, shoes, purses and jewelry fill the closet.

Linda Baez, a Harlandale teacher, said she got involved in the program because of the warm feeling she gets from recipients being so thankful.

The new to gently used clothes are available for Harlandale ISD students who are financially in need, and they are donated by the Harlandale community and surrounding communities.

Prom is at the end of April for Harlandale ISD, and the big Cinderella's Closet event will take place on April 21.

People interested in donating to the organizers of Cinderella’s Closet can contact Cynthia Ramirez in the Harlandale ISD information services department at 210-989-5118 or Esther Perez in the special education department at 210-989-5254.

