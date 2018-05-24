SAFD hosts water day for Douglass Elementary students

SAN ANTONIO - Douglass Elementary students got a chance to cool off and have some fun Thursday during their annual water day event.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood first adopted the school in the San Antonio Independent School District nine years ago and attends the event every year.

Hood said the event is more than just having fun. He also uses the opportunity to teach kids about water safety and points out the importance of an education.

"We do have young kids out here who want to be firefighters, and so we want to encourage them at a very young age and make sure they understand that reading is critical in what they do," Hood said.

Hood was joined by the San Antonio Fire Department mascot, Sparky, and students were given tours of fire trucks.

