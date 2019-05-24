San Antonio-area legislators to attend conversation event at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO - Legislators in the San Antonio area are expected to attend a conversation event that will focus on a number of topics impacting cities throughout the state of Texas.

Organizers said legislators, including state Reps. Diego Bernal and Ina Minjarez, are expected to attend the event taking place at the University of Texas at San Antonio's Downtown Campus on June 6. Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of the Texas Tribune, will moderate the conversation.

Some of the topics that are expected to be discussed include health care, immigration, public education, spending and taxes, according to the event description.

The free event in the Buena Vista Building Auditorium of the university is open to the public, organizers said. The Texas Tribune has also provided a livestream link.

