Seguin FD hosts annual fan drive this month

SEGUIN, Texas - The Seguin Fire Department will be hosting its annual fan drive this month.

Seguin residents can pick up a fan at the Municipal Court and Fire Administration Building off Highway 46 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. All they need to do is show a picture ID and proof of residency.

More News Headlines

There is a limit of one fan per household. And if you got a fan last year, you are not eligible to receive one this year.

If you don't need a fan but would like to donate one, you can do so at the same location.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.