Suicide Survivor Day in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX - The South Texas chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting an event in honor of Suicide Prevention Day.

Across the country, survivor day is a day when people affected by suicide loss can gather at events in their communities to seek comfort and look for understanding.

San Antonio's community event will take place at the BioBridge Headquarters at 6211 IH 10 W. at First Park Ten (South Texas Blood & Tissue Donor Pavilion).

It starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.

For registration information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website by clicking here.