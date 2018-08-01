Texas Diaper Bank to donate more than 200K feminine hygiene products to local women

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Diaper Bank has partnered with U by Kotex to donate more than 200,000 feminine hygiene products to local women in need.

“It’s expensive to keep up, especially with a monthly period. It’s important to address this issue. As women, we need to stick together and be proud to get these feminine products,” said Daniella Alvarez, program coordinator of the Texas Diaper Bank.

The Texas Diaper Bank said one out of every four women in the U.S. lack period supplies due to income. They hope to make an impact locally.

