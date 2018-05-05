Thousands participate in 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands were up bright and early Saturday morning for the 21st annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure at the Alamodome.

The annual 5K walk and run kicked off around 7 a.m. with a Zumba class, and the race started at 8 a.m.

Organizers with Komen San Antonio have been preparing for the race since October and said the race goes beyond celebrating survivors. It also helps patients become survivors every year.

“Every dollar that we raise here at Komen San Antonio stays in Bexar County, in our community — directly helping women and men who need it the most,” said Cindy Rosen, a board member of Komen San Antonio. “We work very hard to make sure that those dollars go to areas in our community that need it most.”

The final amount raised hasn’t been totaled, but so far, nearly $373,000 of Komen San Antonio’s $600,000 goal has been raised.

