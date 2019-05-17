Top San Antonio news: Pastor among 30 arrested, indicted on child sex crimes; more

Read on for the most recent top news you may have missed in San Antonio.

San Antonio pastor among 30 arrested, indicted on child sex crimes in April

Bexar County law enforcement arrested or indicted 30 people on child sex crime charges in April, according to records obtained by mySA.com.

Witnesses describe road rage brawl that unfolded in busy intersection

A witness said the two people were in different cars and said it could have been road-rage..and at rush hour, no less.

Julián Castro pitches $1.5 trillion education plan with free Pre-K, free college

Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and U.S. housing secretary in the Obama administration, staked out positions beyond other contestants in the 2020 field with proposals on learning that stretch from early childhood to opportunities in prison.

