12 On Your Side: CPS Energy impostors, space heater safety and free pics with Santa!

This week’s consumer roundup from Marilyn Moritz!

Marilyn Moritz, Reporter

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Tags: Local, Consumer, flu, Recalls, holiday shopping, salmonella

CPS Energy impostors, space heater safety and free pics with Santa!

Happy weekend!

It’s been a rough week, folks, and I have the shiner to prove it. I gracefully tripped over a curb, landing knee first and smacking my noggin on a not-very-forgiving sidewalk. Anyway, no broken bones, just a black eye and bruised dignity.

The show goes on, though, and we had plenty of consumer-centric news for you – like those CPS Energy impostors at it again. Seems they are really ramping it up, calling people and scaring them into making payments to the crooks.

Remember, CPS Energy does not call and threaten people to make payments!

The cold snap had folks breaking out the space heaters to stay toasty. Unfortunately, they were linked to some fires this week. Please, be careful. Remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from curtains and beds, check for frayed cords , do not use extension cords and turn them off when you leave the room. You’re supposed to unplug them before you go to bed, too.

CPS Energy warns customers of increase in scam calls

And, while it’s not even December yet, you can still get a free photo of the kids with Santa starting Saturday if you head over to Bass Pro Shop at the Rim.

Those pictures with Santa can be priceless –and if you get one where nobody is crying, bonus!

Here’s how to get a free photo with Santa at Bass Pro Shops this year

Have a great weekend!

Marilyn

Marilyn Moritz

Providing information that betters someone's life. That's what Marilyn Moritz likes the most about her job.

Julie Moreno

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide-variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s social media strategy.

