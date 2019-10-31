AAA: Cheaper gas around the corner

SAN ANTONIO - A nip in the air is coinciding with a dip at the pump. After a brief bump in fuel prices due to refinery issues, gasoline prices are resuming their seasonal fall.

The local average is $2.20 a gallon, and lower prices are in the forecast.

"Regional refinery utilization is increasing, which is adding more gasoline supply to the market and keeping prices lower," said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. "Drivers will likely see cheaper gas prices in the beginning days of November."

Drivers on the far Northeast Side of town can find fuel flirting with the $2 mark. And the Shell station at Loop 1604 and Lookout Road advertised unleaded for $1.99 a gallon with the purchase of a car wash.

"Something about that $2 mark makes you a little more comfortable," driver Lloyd Allen said. "And if it's above, well, maybe just (fill up with) $10."

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.25, according to AAA. The national average is $2.61.

Locally, prices are 20 cents per gallon less than last Halloween. In the past month, local drivers have seen a bumpy ride in prices, resulting in an overall average drop of 13 cents per gallon.

Any decrease is welcome news to Johnny Serrata.

"I would say, in a month, I spend maybe $300, $400," he said. "Because of the work I do, I'm always driving."

With holiday spending around the corner, drivers can save money by keeping up with car maintenance, keeping tires inflated and taking it easy with the lead foot on the gas pedal.

