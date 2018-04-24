Amazon launches in-car delivery in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon, the king of shopping convenience, upped its delivery game Tuesday by launching in-car delivery for Prime members.

The Amazon Key app, originally used for in-home deliveries, can now be linked to connected cars in 37 cities, including San Antonio.

Here's how it works: Prime members place their order and select the "in-car" delivery option at checkout. When the delivery person arrives, he scans the package, which sends a signal to the cloud to unlock the car.

Once the package is in the trunk, or the back seat if the trunk is full, the delivery person must swipe to lock up before he is able to proceed to his next stop.

For now, the service is only compatible with 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with activated Onstar, or connected Volvos.

Not everyone is ready to pop their locks for convenience, however.

"I probably would not feel comfortable having someone go into my car, honestly," said Tracey Vance when told about the option.

While some people were leery, Alejandro Martinez said he was open to the progressive idea.

"I probably would not be the first person to try it out, but I certainly would be willing to keep my ear open to the possibility of it," he said.

Amazon officials said the company has gone through rigorous security reviews and offers what they call a "happiness guarantee."

There are limitations, including sizes and weights for deliveries.

Also, packages will only be delivered to publicly accessible, ground-level parking, which means vehicles receiving deliveries cannot be parked in parking garages or gated lots.

