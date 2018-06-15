Bananas are a yummy, grab-and-go snack, but they may be getting a bad rap. Their relatively high sugar and carb content have them on some people’s do-not-eat list.

One large banana has about 120 calories and 17 grams of natural sugars, more than double what you’d get in a cup of sliced strawberries.

That begs the question: Are bananas healthy?

“Compared to some other fruits, it’s true -- bananas can be higher in sugars. But it’s far less than what you would get in a soda or a candy bar, and even a nutritionist will tell you, it’s unlikely you’re going to get fat or develop diabetes from eating a banana,” said Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports’ health editor.

Also, some of the carbohydrates in bananas come in the form of dietary fiber -- 3 1/2 grams in each large banana, which is about 15 percent of the amount you need every day. Eat green bananas and you get a bonus – resistant starch, which isn’t easily digested, so it can help reduce blood sugar levels.

Bananas are also rich in vitamins B-6 and C and a bunch of nutrients, including potassium, which can help promote heart health.

