Be careful when giving to charities this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO - This holiday season many may think about giving to charitable causes, but be careful and make sure your donation counts.

The Federal Trade Commission has released some tips on how to research charities before you donate to them.

1. When research online search for the cause you care about and use phrases like "best charity" or "highly rated charity."

2. Once you find an organization that you want to donate to, search the organization's name, complaints, reviews, rating or scams.

3. You can also check the organizations ratings and reviews on websites like the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator and Charity Watch.

4. Lastly, you can also check an organization with your state charity regulator to make sure the foundation is registered.

