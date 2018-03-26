Blue Bell combines two favorites to create new flavor

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell officials announced Monday a new flavor that is a combination of two other flavors.

The company's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough ice cream will arrive in stores this week.

According to Blue Bell officials, this new flavor is a smooth, milk chocolate ice cream combined with peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks.

"We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time, we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough," Blue Bell general sales manager Jimmy Lawhorn said.

The new flavor will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

