Breakfast burritos, flour, rain boots among list of recalls

SAN ANTONIO - Texas-based Ruiz Foods Products Inc. has recalled more than 246,500 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps after some customers complained they found small rocks in their breakfast burritos.

The packs of El Monterey wraps containing eggs, potatoes, bacon and cheese sauce were distributed to stores nationwide.

Ruiz Foods is investigating how the foreign material got into the breakfast wraps, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The dates and lot numbers for the recalled wraps can be found next to the nutrition facts panel.

Affected dates and lots are:

BEST USED BY: 1/17/2020 LOT 19017

BEST USED BY: 1/18/2020 LOT 19018

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and either return any recalled wraps to the store or toss them out.

Flour

Check your cupboard for King Arthur Flour. The company recalled 14,218 cases of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5-pound bags because of potential E. coli contamination.

“King Arthur has been informed by ADM Milling Co. that certain wheat used to make these lots of King Arthur flour has been linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections,” the recall notice states.

No illnesses have been reported.

The King Arthur recall covers just the Unbleached All-Purpose Flour in 5-pound bags, lot No. L18A07C with a best by date of 12/07/19; lot Nos. L18A08A and L18A08B, best by 12/08/19; and lot Nos. L18A14A, L18A14B and L18A14C, best by 12/14/19.

The flour was sold in stores nationwide.

Anyone with these products should throw them out or return them for a refund. Any food containers or surfaces the flour has touched should be washed thoroughly and sanitized if possible.

Anyone with questions can call King Arthur at 866-797-9178.

Space heaters

It’s not space heater season, but there is reason to check it.

Amazon recalled 377,000 ceramic space heaters after receiving 25 reports of burning, overheating or sparking.

The recalled unites are the AmazonBasics 1,500 Watt models sold from October 2017 through March 2019.

The following ID models are printed on the back label: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.

Rain boots

Target has recalled 29,000 pairs of toddler rain boots. The product is the Cat & Jack Lilia Rain Boots sold January through April of this year.

The unicorn’s horn can detach and can be a choking danger to small children. The boots can be returned to the store for a full refund.

For more information go to the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.

