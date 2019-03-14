Butterball recalls 39 tons of ground turkey over salmonella concerns

SAN ANTONIO - Check your freezer. Butterball is recalling about more than 78,000 pounds of ground turkey because it may be contaminated with a strain of Salmonella.

The turkey was produced last summer, but the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it may still be in home freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA said in a statement. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The recalled turkey includes:

48-ounce plastic-wrapped tray with Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85 percent lean / 15 percent fat) with a sell or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-ounce plastic-wrapped tray with "Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93 percent lean / 7 percent fat) with a sell or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-ounce plastic-wrapped tray with "Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (85 percent lean / 15 percent fat) with a sell or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-ounce plastic-wrapped tray with "Butterball Everyday Fresh Ground Turkey with Natural Flavoring (93 percent lean / 7 percent fat) with a sell or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label.

48-ounce plastic-wrapped tray containing "Kroger Ground Turkey Fresh (85 percent lean / 15 percent fat) with a sell or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018 lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-ounce plastic-wrapped tray containing "Food Lion 15 percent Fat Ground Turkey with Natural Flavorings" with a sell or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

Common symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, occurring within 72 hours. Illnesses typically last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment, but the elderly, infants and people with weakened immune systems are more susceptible.

HEB is recalling 12,000 saute pans because the glass lids may crack or shatter.

The recall is for HEB’s Kitchen & Table 5.5 quart saute pans sold in red and gray. The date codes are from May 2018 through December 2018.

The grocer knows of eight incidents, including one eye injury.

If you have the pan, return it to the store for a refund.

HP has expanded its recall of batteries, this time for lithium-ion batteries for commercial notebook computers and mobile workstations. The batteries pose a risk of fire and burns.

HP has received eight new reports of battery packs overheating, melting or charring.

Consumers can visit www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2018 to see if their battery in included and for instructions on how to enable battery safety mode.

HP says the batteries are not customer-replaceable and will provide services by an authorized technician.

