Buy a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts, get a dozen for $1 on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its "Day of the Dozens" on Wednesday with an offer of one dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of another dozen.

The special holiday promotion is a Christmas tradition for the doughnut company, one that takes place on Dec. 12 yearly. The offer is only available at participating shops.

Krispy Kreme says the Day of Dozens offer is limited to two per customer.

Krispy Kreme also has released several holiday-themed doughnuts just in time for the Christmas season. The company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries.

DISCLAIMER: At this time it is not known which, if any San Antonio Krispy Kreme locations will be participating.

We've got doughnuts on our mind! $1 Original Glazed Dozen with ANY dozen purchase tomorrow, 12/12. #DayoftheDozens pic.twitter.com/KrFheA91Kl — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 11, 2018

