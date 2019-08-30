Cheaper gas fueling Labor Day road trips

SAN ANTONIO - Drivers hitting the road for the long holiday weekend have savings in their favor and in their wallet. Gas prices are the cheapest they've been in three years for Labor Day road trips.

"I'll probably go down to Port Aransas, do a little fishing, eat some crab," said Hector Grado, who was topping off his tank Friday afternoon.

"I'm driving up to San Marcos to see my new grandbaby," said Pat Burnett.

Instead of using her fuel-sipping motorcycle, she was filling up the SUV with $2.14 a gallon unleaded.

"I have seen gas prices going down, which is nice to see, especially on a holiday weekend," said Jeff Hall, who had flown into town from Tennessee.

Gas prices have trickled down 15 cents a gallon in the past month to an average Friday of $2.24, according to AAA and GasBuddy.com.

Last Labor Day, drivers were paying about 28 cents more per gallon.

So just how much labor does it take to keep your gas tank in business for a year? GasBuddy.com computed the numbers based on factors like wages and amounts of diving, and it figured Texans, on average, work 86.5 hours a year to pay for their gas.

"Wow! That's hard to hear. That's a lot of work," Hall said.

But the fuel forecast may sound better to drivers.

Come mid-September, analysts expect gas prices to begin their fall slide as refineries begin to switch to cheaper winter blends and as driving tapers off, barring major developments in the China trade tariffs showdown and weather events that could affect the price of oil.

By Thanksgiving, local drivers are likely to see gas for less than $2 a gallon, according to industry analysts.

