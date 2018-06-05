Code Burrito: Chipotle offering buy 1, get 1 free deal to nurses on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO - Chipotle Mexican Grill is honoring nurses with a “Code Burrito” deal on Tuesday, enabling them to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos.

The offer is valid in-restaurant only from open to close at participating Chipotle locations in the U.S.

"Nurses are some of the most selfless people and make such significant contributions to our society day in and day out," said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer at Chipotle. "Every year, we want to make sure we do a little something to make them feel appreciated and ensure all that they do doesn't go unnoticed."

There is a limit of one free entree item per nurse ID with the purchase of an entree item.

All types of nurses (RN, NP, CRNA, CNS, CNM, LVN, CNA, and local equivalents) are acceptable with valid work identification.

Paging all nurses: Let us treat you to a BOGO. Just bring your work ID to any U.S. Chipotle on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018, and we’ll hook you up with a buy-one/get-one FREE burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos. STAT. Valid in-restaurant only. https://t.co/5aJjnyEuQ4 pic.twitter.com/NfYpCYDCKe — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) May 31, 2018

