Consumer Reports finds top-rated dishwasher detergent not most expensive one

SAN ANTONIO - What’s the best dishwasher detergent? Consumer Reports slopped on and baked on a big mess and put several to the test.

Among the recommended detergents: Finish Powerball Tabs, as well as Cascade Complete ActionPacs with Dawn. Both were excellent for removing caked-on foods.

However, Consumer Reports found you can get even cleaner while also saving money. The top-performing detergent wasn’t a name brand, it was Kirkland Signature’s Dishwasher Pacs from Costco that go for less than half the cost per pod as the Finish or Cascade detergents.

And if you’re a Sam’s Club member -- the Member’s Mark Ultimate Clean Dishwasher Pacs were excellent for cleaning dishes.

Plus, testers found if you have hard water they’re also great for resisting water spots.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.