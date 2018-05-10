Consumer Reports tests sunscreens

SAN ANTONIO - Getting a sunburn is no day at the beach, so you have to slather on the sunscreen. So, just in time for summer fun in the sun, Consume Reports tested dozens of sunscreens to see how well they protect.

"There are so many claims on the sunscreen bottles, it can be really confusing to figure out which one to buy," said Consumer Reports’ Health Editor Trisha Calvo.

Health experts say look for "broad spectrum" or "full spectrum" on the label. That means protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

SPF measures how well a sunscreen guards against UVB rays, the chief cause of sunburn and contributing factor to skin cancer.

Consumer Reports tested 73 lotions, potions, and sprays and found you can’t necessarily believe everything on the labels.

"We found that many sunscreens don’t meet the SPF level printed on the package," said Susan Booth, with Consumer Reports’ product testing. "So Consumer Reports recommends buying a chemical sunscreen with an SPF 40 or higher."

And you don’t have to spend a lot.

Two that CR named "best buys" are Equate Walmart Sport Lotion SPF 50 for about $5 and Trader Joe’s Spray SPF 50 for about $6.

If you’re looking for a product with mineral ingredients, shop carefully.

"In our sunscreen tests in recent years, we haven’t found a mineral sunscreen that provides both top-notch protection and meets its labeled SPF," Booth said.

As for water-resistant sunscreens, Calvo say don’t think that means waterproof. You have to reapply after getting out of the water or sweating.

Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours regardless.

It should also be applied 15 minutes before heading outdoors so it has time to soak in and be effective.

Sunscreen does not last forever, either. It’s formulated to remain effective for at least three years, according to the FDA. Check the expiration date.

