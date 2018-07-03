5 safety questions to ask Airbnb host

SAN ANTONIO - Vacation rentals found on Airbnb can provide a great alternative to your usual summer lodgings.

But how do you know that what you saw online is what you're going to get?

Karen Zalusky loves using home-sharing websites when she travels. But when she arrived at a home she recently booked through Airbnb, she was shocked.

"As soon as we walked in, you could tell something wasn't right," Zalusky said.

An overpowering, offensive smell greeted them, and they found evidence the homeowner kept pets inside but did not clean up after them, Zalusky said.

Airbnb refunded her money and removed the listing.

Zalusky said she also noticed a safety concern -- a carbon monoxide detector was unplugged from the wall.

Consumer Reports recommends that all rentals have working fire-safety products.

But a 2018 study found that only 56 percent of Airbnb listings had carbon monoxide detectors, and only 42 percent carried fire extinguishers.

Airbnb maintains a web page dedicated to home safety, which states: "We encourage every Airbnb host to install working smoke & CO detectors in their listing and to check them frequently."

But Consumer Reports said these are only suggested requirements, which is why you have to take a more active approach.

"Vacation rentals are not regulated in the same way as hotels, which means you really want to reach out to your host before you book," said Dan Wroclawski, a Consumer Reports home editor.

CR recommends asking these five questions:

Does the property have working smoke and CO detectors?

Is there a working fire extinguisher on the property?

Does the property have an emergency safety card?

Is there a first-aid kit in the home?

Does the property meet local safety regulations?

Asking these questions will give you a better understanding of how safe the property is and might bring up some other issues the owner hadn't thought of.

Consumer Reports said it's essential to read the reviews with a critical eye.

Look for Airbnb Superhosts -- those who have hosted at least 10 times in a year and received a five-star review for at least 80 percent of stays. Consumer Reports said these listings are a good bet for a happy vacation.

