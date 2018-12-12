Are car wash extras necessary?

SAN ANTONIO - With so many options available, a simple trip to the car wash can be overwhelming.

Do you really need a tire and wheel cleaner? What about a special undercarriage wash?

How often do you need to wash your ride?

Consumer Reports automotive editor Jon Linkov said to wash your car as needed. A good car wash will help protect the paint and finish from dirt and other debris that can sometime leave permanent marks, such as bird droppings, tree sap and bugs.

As was for the extras, Linkov said for the most part, you can do without them.

"Definitely skip the extras. They may make your car look nice, but they'll wear off fast," he said.

Linkov said there is one extra you should buy once in a while.

"The undercarriage wash, get it done once a season to clean road salt off after winter and mud and grime off after a wet spring," he said.

Linkov said automatic car washes tend to be less expensive than hand washing and are a good option if you don't have a lot of built-up grime. But, you wont get the attention to detail.

Whether you choose automatic or hand wash, Linkov said check out the cars before leaving the location.

"Super-cheap car washes may use dirty towels, old harsh brushes and rush your car through the process," he said.

Another good idea is to try to find a car wash that sprays down the car before the wash cycle. Presoaking is key to getting you on the road to a clean car.

