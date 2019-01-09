Be careful when withdrawing money from 529 plan

SAN ANTONIO - 529 plans can provide big tax breaks when depositing money into a college savings account.

But what happens when it's time to take the money out?

Withdrawing money from the plan can be complicated, and there are rules to follow if you want to avoid hefty penalties.

"If you don't spend the money on legitimate 529 expenses, you'll pay income tax on the earnings in the 529 and a 10 percent penalty on the amount you saved," said Donna Rosato, of Consumer Reports.

Legitimate 529 expenses include tuition and supplies, such as books and computers.

Money can also be used toward room and board if the student is enrolled on at least a half-time basis.

Be sure to keep your receipts in case the IRS has questions later.

Rosato said to be aware as to when you spend the money.

"You need to spend the money in the same year that you make the withdrawal. That means the calendar year, not the school year," she said.

If you have leftover 529 plan funds, avoid taxes and penalties by saving it for graduate school or transferring the money to another child, a cousin or even to further your own education.

