Be prepared when taking Fido on road trip

SAN ANTONIO - If you're planning a road trip with your dog this summer, you might be surprised at how much preparation is involved to make sure Fido is comfortable and safe.

Lauren Fidge and her family have been preparing themselves and their dog for a six-hour road trip.

"We started doing small trips around town, going to our neighbor's home in the car, that sort of thing," Fidge said.

And that's not all that's involved, according to dog trainer Holly Santana.

"You should have consistency. So you want the same food. You want the same schedule. And so, if they eat at 6 a.m. and 6. p.m., keep it at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.," she said.

Santana said bring a towel or bed that smells like home. Keep the car cool and take breaks at least every three hours. Also take along cleaning supplies, doggie bags, leash, collar and ID tags with your pet's name and your contacts.

And don't forget about safety in the car. Pets can act as projectiles if they're not secured.

The Center For Pet Safety and Subaru conducted crash tests on dummy dogs.

They found among the most secure restraints is the Sleepypod Air Carrier which costs $160.

The Gunner Kennels G1 Intermediate Crate costs $500 and the Sleepypod Clickit Sport Harness runs about $75.

They recommend dogs up to 90 pounds should be secured in the rear seat opposite the driver.

In larger cars, the pooch should be in the rear seat or in a crate in the cargo area.

For three-row vehicles with captain chairs, dogs up to 20 pounds should be secured in the second row, with larger dogs in the third row.

If you're traveling with children, secure the child in the second row and the dog in the third row on the opposite side.

It's a good idea to take your pet's vaccination records, just in case you're staying in a hotel. Some will ask for them.

