Ford Focus, bicycles, self-balancing boards, wireless speakers recalled

SAN ANTONIO - Ford is recalling 1.46 million Focus compact cars in North America because a fuel system problem can cause the engines to stall without warning.

The recall covers cars from 2012 through 2018 model years with 2-liter, four-cylinder engines.

Ford said a valve in the fuel system can stick in the open position causing too much vacuum, and an engine control computer may not detect the problem. Excessive vacuum can cause the gas tank to deform, as well as other problems.

The recall came after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration presented owner complaints to Ford.

Ford said owners should keep the gas tank at least half-full until repairs are made. Dealers will make the necessary repairs for free after the recall officially begins Dec. 10.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

More than 17,000 men's bicycles sold at Walmart are being recalled because the downtube can crack, posing a fall hazard.

Pacific Cycle is recalling the 2018 Schwinn Abbott Adult Men’s Full Suspension Mountain bikes sold this year. The company said it will replace the bike.

For more information, head over to their website at www.pacific-cycle.com.

Shimano is recalling more than 4,000 bicycle helmets because they fail to meet federal safety standards and pose a risk of head injury.

The recall involves certain sizes only of Lazer branded helmets. The models include Blade, Elle, Jade and Magma. Model LZB-08 is printed on the side.

Consumers should contact Shimano to receive a replacement. For more information, click here to visit the company's website.

Yvolve Sports recalled about 10,000 self-balancing, electric skateboards because the tires can deflate and the rider can fall.

The recall involves the Neon Nitro 8 sold for the past year at Walmart, ToysRUs and Amazon.com.

Consumers should contact Yvolve Sports. For more information, head over to www.cpsc.gov/recalls.

After reports of a dozen fires, some resulting in property damage, 164,000 Brookstone wireless speakers are being recalled. The product is the Brookstone Big Blue Party.

Consumers are urged to properly dispose of the lithium-ion battery packs.

Brookstone has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. For a possible refund, visit www.omnimgt.com/brookstonerecallFA.

